New technologies shine at China 5G+Industrial Internet Conference

A series of new technologies from diversified industries are shining at China 5G+Industrial Internet Conference in Wuhan, Central China’s Hubei province.

People can see automobiles, robot arms and digital platforms on display at the event, attracting leading companies in various industries.

The event, which will last from Nov 19 to 21, is divided into 6 exhibition areas including 5G+ industrial internet achievement exhibition and 5G interactive experience.

China Daily

