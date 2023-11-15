Xi arrives in US for talks with Biden, APEC meeting

- Advertisement Article Top Ad -

President Xi Jinping arrives at San Francisco International Airport for a summit with US President Joe Biden, and to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting, in San Francisco, the United States. Xi was received by California Governor Gavin Newsom, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other US representatives at the airport.

President Xi Jinping arrived in San Francisco on Tuesday for a summit with United States President Joe Biden and to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

When Xi arrived at San Francisco International Airport, he was warmly welcomed by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, California Governor Gavin Newsom and other US representatives.

As the Chinese president’s motorcade left the airport for the hotel, many overseas Chinese and Chinese students were waiting along the streets, waving flags of both China and the US to welcome his arrival.

