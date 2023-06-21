Kids and senior citizens at a Beijing neighborhood were in dreamland when table tennis royalty Ma Long, Chen Meng, Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha paid them a visit on Friday.

The superstars were among the national team players to show off their skills and impart their ping pong expertise to residents of Laoshan East community as part of a campaign to promote grassroots table tennis.

The locals were beyond excited to serve and return to their idols, while Ma clearly savored the opportunity to contribute to the nation’s mass fitness push.

«Activities like this show why Chinese sports are becoming stronger and stronger — because we have a great foundation at the grassroots level,» said Ma, the reigning Olympic men’s singles champion.

«I’m so happy to see that so many people support us. It’s really great to be able to teach them. An activity like this is a wonderful opportunity to communicate and a great way for people to learn from us.»

The 34-year-old legend was also mightily impressed by the standard of the residents’ play.

«There are actually some very good table tennis players that go under the radar in the communities. We barely play outdoors, so I’m not even sure if I could beat them on these outdoor tables.»

Co-organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the General Administration of Sport of China, Friday’s event kicked off a nationwide campaign to «introduce table tennis to communities and parks».

«I have paid many visits to schools and communities, and I’m very happy to see the growing popularity of table tennis in China,» added Ma.

«I always enjoy sharing my knowledge and offering advice on how to train better and avoid injuries. I really love the atmosphere here. Today is a work day, yet so many people have still turned up to interact with us.»

Wu Wanxu, 55, was one of the lucky residents to get to play alongside the Team China stars, teaming up with Ma in a men’s doubles match against one of his neighbors and none other than world No 1 Fan Zhendong.

«I have played table tennis for over 20 years, and this is a great honor for me to pair with Ma Long,» Wu told China Daily.

«When I found out I would get this chance, I watched many videos of their matches to prepare. When you play against them, you can feel how their skills are at a whole different level.

«I follow almost all their matches, including the recent world championships in Durban. After today’s match, I will be more motivated to keep playing the sport.»

Another resident, Xing Zhijin, also found the day to be an inspirational experience. Xing told China Daily that watching Team China in action back in the 1970s sparked his 40-year love affair with table tennis and his passion for the sport persists to this day.

«I was very honored to partner with Sun Yingsha in a mixed doubles match. All the young players who came here today are my young role models,» said Xing.

«I was thrilled when I was told that they were coming to our community. I will continue to follow all their matches, and maintain my passion at the table.»

There was also no lack of young paddlers at Friday’s event, with 9-year-old Zhang Xurui relishing the chance to return to Olympic women’s singles champion Chen Meng.

«I have practiced table tennis for two years. It’s unbelievable that I played against Chen Meng today,» Zhang told China Daily.

«I’m so excited. Chen Meng went easy on me, serving gently. I watch all the Chinese players’ matches. I just saw them on TV at the Durban world championships. I love them all. It’s crazy that they are here.»

Over the next three years, the GASC plans to facilitate the construction and upgrade of sports facilities in communities and parks across the nation. In both urban and rural areas, the aim is to set up a»15-minute fitness circle», referring to the time it should take for residents to reach facilities from their homes.

«Table tennis is a sport beloved by Chinese people, and Team China has a glorious history. The sport also has a huge fan base in China, and the grassroots game is thriving in both rural and urban areas. That’s why we invited Team China here today, and why we want to introduce the sport to more communities and parks,» said GASC official Zhao Aiguo.

«One of the big advantages of table tennis is that it is so easily accessible. A match only requires a table, two bats and a ball. Especially in old communities that have limited public spaces, table tennis is still a great way to keep fit.»

