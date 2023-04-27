China and five Central Asian countries – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan – have vowed to enhance mutual trust and promote practical cooperation, after State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang had talks with senior diplomats from the five countries on Wednesday in Xi’an, Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

The five senior diplomats were Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu, Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Kulubaev Zheenbek Moldokanovich, Tajikistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Turkmenistan’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vepa Hajiyev, and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov. They will attend the fourth China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Thursday in Xi’an.

During the talks, Qin reiterated China’s unwavering support for Central Asian countries in safeguarding their independence, security, and territorial integrity, and in choosing a development path that suits their unique national conditions. Furthermore, China opposes any external interference in the internal affairs of these countries.

China and the five Central Asian countries have reached a consensus on promoting practical cooperation and will enhance cooperation in trade and investment, green agriculture, healthcare, energy and minerals, port crossings and local friendship cities.

The five senior diplomats vowed to build the next 30 golden years of China-Central Asia relations, saying they support the series of global initiatives and ideas put forward by China, and support China’s legitimate positions on the Taiwan question and issues related to the Xinjiang and Xizang autonomous regions.

Experts said the foreign ministers’ meeting is likely to touch on alignment of the development strategies of Central Asian countries and the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as some economic topics including infrastructure construction and energy cooperation.

During the third China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in June 2022, all parties agreed to establish the heads of state meeting mechanism of China plus Central Asia. As pointed out by experts, the mechanism will become another multilateral mechanism between China and Central Asian countries besides the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which is of special significance for promoting cooperation between China and Central Asian countries.

With information from Global Times