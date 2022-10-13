In response to looming security challenges, headwinds against global recovery and setbacks to global development, President Xi Jinping brought up a number of “questions of the times” this June.

“Where is the world headed: Peace or war? Progress or regression? Openness or isolation? Cooperation or confrontation? These are questions of the times that we are confronted with,” Xi said in the keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum in Beijing on June 22.

At the forum, Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stressed the need to jointly maintain world peace and stability, promote sustainable global development, pursue win-win cooperation and expand openness and integration.



Xi’s remarks help the world better identify priorities, shape agendas and deliver actions on outstanding issues such as geopolitical conflicts, the COVID-19 pandemic, food and energy crises, and economic downturns, observers said.

Over the past 10 years, led by the CPC, the country has displayed great courage, wisdom and boldness in soundly answering the “questions of the times” in a holistic manner and helping to address the world’s common needs, they added.

Xi unveiled a wide range of plans and measures at a number of major international and regional events to further advance global peace, progress, openness and cooperation.

Editor’s note: China Daily presents a series of analyses to explain why and how China, led by President Xi Jinping, addresses the “questions of the times” by advancing peace, progress, openness and cooperation in the world.

