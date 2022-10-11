There’s a worn-out Red Army cap kept in a Chinese museum. It is seen as a symbol of friendship between a leader of the Communist Party of China and a foreigner. Moreover, it also shows how the Party can win support and friends from the world.

How does the CPC build friendships around the world?

As the CPC gears up to hold its 20th National Congress on October 16, how the CPC builds friendships from its birth in 1921 to now the world’s largest ruling Party? And why it keeps making more and more friends? Click the video to check out.

Confirmado.net / China Daily

