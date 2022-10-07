The island, which looks like something out of a fairytale, has attracted a lot of residents and tourists. It is located in Chongqing’s Nan’an district and covers an area of about 10 square kilometers. It is the largest green island in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River.

After a nearly five-year natural restoration and more than two years of ecological restoration, its vegetation coverage has increased to more than 90 percent.

