“Inner Mongolia has always been the land of field hockey, but how many parents and children know about this sport nowadays? Only a few,” said Ding Wenli, a PE teacher at a primary school in Hohhot, capital of the Inner Mongolia autonomous region.

Despite that history, the former field hockey player who represented China at international competitions never imagined that she would lead children to embrace a sport she has loved for decades at this advanced stage of her career as she approaches retirement.

In December, floorball, a type of field hockey that is played both indoors and outdoors, was officially introduced as a pilot project at five primary schools in Hohhot’s Yuquan district. The schools included Ding’s employer, the Tongshun Street Primary School, where more than 30 children have undertaken floorball training under her watchful eye.

So, how has floorball－which is far more popular in the United States and Europe－been introduced to primary schools in this relatively underdeveloped part of North China?

“Many people don’t know that field hockey is one of our traditionally strong sports,” said Yue Liya, secretary of the Inner Mongolia Hockey Association, who noted that many of China’s 2008 Olympics silver medalists in women’s field hockey hailed from Inner Mongolia.

“The regions of North China like Inner Mongolia are usually strong in ice events, including hockey, but we gradually developed our advancement in field hockey. However, our advantage in the sport has been weakened by a series of economic and historical factors.

“Training teenagers is vital to strengthening a sporting activity, so our current focus is to attract more children and youngsters to play the game. However, many quit because they and their parents are worried about getting injured by hard field hockey sticks and balls, and by the intense physical confrontation during the game.”

When things reach this point, floorball becomes the best choice, he noted.

