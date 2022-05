Players to defeat both Nadal and Djokovic at same event:



Nalbandian, 2007

Ferrer, 2007

Roddick, 2008

Davydenko, 2009

Soderling, 2009

Ljubicic, 2010

Federer, 2010

Wawrinka, 2014

Del Potro, 2016

Thiem, 2020

Medvedev, 2020

Alcaraz, 2022*



*Only man to do it on clay! pic.twitter.com/gxAFmplZC7