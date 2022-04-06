Shanghai will launch another round of COVID-19 testing, combining nucleic acid test and antigen test for people with different exposure risks, the municipal government announced on Wednesday.

The city reported 17,077 new locally transmitted infections on Tuesday, with 16,766 of them being asymptomatic.

Gu Honghui, deputy secretary-general of the municipal government, said that communities which had residents who tested positive in the previous citywide testing will be required to undergo another round of nucleic acid testing. Residents in communities without new cases will take antigen tests instead.

- Advertisment Article Inline Ad -

Essential workers, including deliverymen and those involved in the city’s operations, will continue to take regular tests.

Those who had tested positive and are awaiting transport to quarantine facilities and those whose previous results are still being verified will be excluded from this new round of testing.

The current lockdown of the city will continue until further notice.

More information with China Daily

Relacionado