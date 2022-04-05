Flower tours have become an increasingly popular option for people who want to take part in more leisurely activities this spring.

Rapeseed, cherry and peach blossoms are just some of the notable flowers that can be seen all over the country this spring. While enjoying the flora and fauna, sightseers are taking advantage of the outdoors to go on cultural trips, camp, exercise or allow their children to participate in nature classes.

Zheng Nan, a 35-year-old Beijing resident who works in public relations, said she likes jogging amid the flowers in parks.

- Advertisment Article Inline Ad -

Zheng said she is not an indoors person and enjoys spending time in nature. She marks the blossom dates for different flowers on her calendar to remind herself to make appointments with friends to go sightseeing.

More information with China Daily

Relacionado