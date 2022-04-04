China’s civil airports handled 907.48 million passengers last year, 5.9 percent more than 2020, according to the 2021 civil airport production statistical bulletin released by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, which handled 40.25 million passengers last year, ranked first. Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport came in second with 40.11 million passengers, followed by Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport (36.36 million) and Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport (35.77 million).

As of the end of 2021, China’s total number of civil transport airports reached 248. Among these airports, 174 airports, or 70 percent, registered growth in passenger throughput compared with 2020, and 39 airports even exceeded their levels for 2019.

Let’s take a look at China’s 10 busiest airports in 2021.

