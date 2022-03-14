Spectacular’ event shows that China has become a winter sports ‘powerhouse’, says IPC president

After a warm closing ceremony and the extinguishing of the Paralympic flame in the main cauldron, the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games concluded on Sunday after giving testimony to how sports can bring the world together, while the Games have left legacies for the host nation and future Paralympics.

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons declared the closing of the Beijing Winter Paralympics, witnessed by President Xi Jinping at the iconic National Stadium, also known as the Bird’s Nest, on Sunday night in Beijing.

“If Beijing 2008 started a new chapter of growth for the Paralympic Movement, then Beijing 2022 has marked a new dawn for the Paralympic Winter Games,” Parsons said at the closing ceremony.

“You promised simple, safe and splendid. You delivered stunning, secure and spectacular. Awesome organization, vibrant venues and sensational sport－the hallmarks of great Games here in Beijing.

“For sure, China has set a benchmark for all future Winter Games. For certain, China is now a Paralympic winter sports powerhouse,” Parsons added.

Topping the medal table with 18 gold, 20 silver and 23 bronze medals, Team China made major breakthroughs at the Beijing Winter Paralympics, presenting home fans with China’s best-ever results in any Winter Paralympics.

The Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, China’s Cabinet, sent a congratulatory message to the Chinese delegation for its “best in history” performance at the Beijing Winter Paralympics.

The delegation has earned glory for China and the Chinese people and made important contributions to the success of hosting the Beijing Winter Paralympics, according to the message.

Among the 96 Chinese para athletes, 85 participated in the Winter Paralympics for the first time, and their average age is 25. Given the fact that China won its first Winter Paralympic gold medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, in wheelchair curling, the nation’s surprising performance wowed the world.

“During the nine-day Games, Paralympic athletes have striven for excellence to realize their dreams in Beijing and Zhangjiakou,” said Cai Qi, president of the Beijing organizing committee, at the closing ceremony. “The success of the Games speaks volumes about the power of solidarity and inclusiveness.

“Let us continue to carry forward the Paralympic values of courage, determination, inspiration and equality, promote greater advancement of the well-being of people with disabilities, and work together for a brighter shared future.”

