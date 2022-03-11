State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that a growing, prosperous, stable and dynamic Central Asia is in the common interest of China and other countries in the region.

Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of the fifth session of the 13th National People’s Congress, Wang said China’s relations with the five Central Asian countries, now at the “golden age” of 30, enjoy bright prospects for vibrant growth.

“China will work with the five countries to build an even closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future and usher in yet another three decades of great achievements for China-Central Asia relations,” he said.

