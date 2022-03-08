State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi answers questions about the country’s foreign policy and diplomatic relations at a press conference on Monday during the fifth session of the 13th National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature.
Here are some highlights:
On the Beijing Winter Games
– Beijing Winter Games was a success
– Inspiring to see countries unite under Olympic spirit
On Ukraine
– China hopes third round of talks can bring progress
– Rationality needed to find solution in Ukraine
– China proposes initiative to avoid humanitarian crisis
On world stability
– Cold War mentality fuelling division
– Peace is foundation for global development
– Economic globalization is a trend of our times
– China always serves as anchor for stability
On China-Russia ties
– China-Russia relationship is valued for its independence
On Chinese nationals in Ukraine
– Emergency evacuations of Chinese nationals being organized
