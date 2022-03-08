State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi answers questions about the country’s foreign policy and diplomatic relations at a press conference on Monday during the fifth session of the 13th National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature.

Here are some highlights:

On the Beijing Winter Games

- Advertisment Article Inline Ad -

– Beijing Winter Games was a success

– Inspiring to see countries unite under Olympic spirit

(Read more)

On Ukraine

– China hopes third round of talks can bring progress

– Rationality needed to find solution in Ukraine

– China proposes initiative to avoid humanitarian crisis

(Read more)

On world stability

– Cold War mentality fuelling division

– Peace is foundation for global development

– Economic globalization is a trend of our times

– China always serves as anchor for stability

(Read more)

On China-Russia ties

– China-Russia relationship is valued for its independence

(Read more)

On Chinese nationals in Ukraine

– Emergency evacuations of Chinese nationals being organized

(Read more)

More information with China Daily

Relacionado