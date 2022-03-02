The Institute of Science and Technological Information of China recently released the 2021 National Innovation Capability Evaluation Report, which evaluates 72 innovation-oriented cities in China.

The report sets up an evaluation index system consisting of five first-level indicators and 30 second-level indicators including innovative governance, original innovation power, technological innovation power, achievement transformation power and innovation driving force, covering urban scientific and technological innovation, scientific and technological support and high-quality economic and social development.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 cities for innovation in China.

