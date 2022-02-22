UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) — China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, on Monday called on all parties concerned to seek “reasonable solutions” to the Ukraine issue.

“We welcome and encourage every effort for a diplomatic solution, and call on all parties concerned to continue dialogue and consultation, and seek reasonable solutions to address each other’s concerns on the basis of equality and mutual respect,” Zhang told the Security Council emergency meeting on Ukraine

“China has been paying close attention to the latest development of the situation in Ukraine. We have fully elaborated on our position at the previous two meetings of the Security Council,” said Zhang, noting that all parties concerned must exercise restraint and avoid any action that may fuel tensions.

The envoy underlined that the current situation in Ukraine “is a result of many complex factors. China always makes its own position according to the merits of the matter itself. We believe that all countries should solve international disputes by peaceful means in line with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.”

The meeting was held at the request of Kiev, the United States, five European nations and Mexico.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed two decrees recognizing “the Lugansk People’s Republic” and “the Donetsk People’s Republic” as independent and sovereign states. ■

With information from Xinhua news agency

