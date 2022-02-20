BEIJING – International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach declared the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games closed here on Sunday.

Bach called the Beijing Winter Olympics “truly exceptional” in his speech at the closing ceremony held at the National Stadium.

“The Olympic spirit could only shine so brightly, because the Chinese people set the stage in such an excellent way – and in a safe way,” said the IOC chief.

Beijing is the first city ever to have hosted both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

The floor was then given to Milan-Cortina, who presented their eight-minute show themed “Duality, Together.”

Children perform during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb 20, 2022. (DING XU / XINHUA)

Children perform during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb 20, 2022. (LI HE / XINHUA)

Chinese athlete Wu Dajing parades during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb 20, 2022. (CAO CAN /XINHUA)

Children perform during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb 20, 2022. (CAO CAN / XINHUA)

Children perform during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb 20, 2022. (XIONG XI / XINHUA)

Athletes parade during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb 20, 2022. (LI HE / XINHUA)

Children perform during the closing ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb 20, 2022. (WANG JINGQIANG / XINHUA)

Photo taken on Feb 20, 2022 shows the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. (XU ZIJIAN / XINHUA)

Athletes parade during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb 20, 2022. (LI GA / XINHUA)

Children perform during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb 20, 2022. (LI HE / XINHUA)

Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb 20, 2022. (LI GA / XINHUA)

Athletes parade during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb 20, 2022. (CAO CAN / XINHUA)

With information from China Daily and images from Xinhua

