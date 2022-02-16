China’s Qi Guangpu claimed the gold medal in men’s aerials freestyle skiing at the Beijing Winter Olympics here on Wednesday.

Competing in his fourth Olympics, Qi collected 129.00 points to win China its seventh gold at the Games after his silver in the mixed team event.

Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine took silver with 116.50 points. Ilia Burov of the Russian Olympic Committee finished third in 114.93 points.

Another Chinese skier Jia Zongyang finished seventh in final 1, failing to advance to the decisive round.

