The body of the Renyin winged tiger mug features a winged white tiger and a bald eagle. [Photo provided to China Daily]

Jeff Dayu Shi, an internationally renowned Chinese American designer, has designed a mug for the Year of the Tiger, which started on Feb 1, although he is not on the Chinese mainland in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The body of the Renyin winged tiger mug features a winged white tiger and a bald eagle. [Photo provided to China Daily]

Before the Renyin tiger mug, Shi had designed 11 other mugs based on the Chinese zodiac. His ancestral home is in Southwest China’s Sichuan province. With this in mind, Shi has designed the “grand finale” of a zodiac mug series for Beijing Dragonfly Design Center, which he founded in 1996, according to managing director Jennifer Lin.

- Advertisment Article Inline Ad -

More information in China Daily

Relacionado