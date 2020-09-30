Roland Garros: DAY 4 DIARY: IS UNDERARM SERVE DISRESPECTFUL? RAFA HAS HIS SAY

An eventful Day 4 at Roland-Garros? You could say that. For starters, Serena Williams withdrew from her second-round match with the Achilles injury that has been bothering the 23-time Grand Slam winner.

But here’s what you might have missed from around the grounds…

A no for Nadal on foe’s underarm serve

The most famous underarm serve ever might have happened at Roland-Garros in 1989, when Michael Chang used it on the way to a stunning upset of Ivan Lendl before going on to win his first and only major.

Lendl, by the way, never took issue with Chang’s tactic.

But Rafael Nadal felt his opponent Mackenzie McDonald did not use it to great effect on Wednesday when trailing 6-1, 4-0.

The King of Clay easily got to the serve and hit a forehand winner.

“If he’s winning, is a good tactic,” said Nadal, who advanced in one hour, 40 minutes. “If he’s losing, is a bad tactic. That’s all. For example today for Mackenzie was not a good tactic.”

Nick Kyrgios’ underarm serve against Nadal in Acapulco last year seemed to draw the ire of the 19-time Grand Slam winner.

But Kyrgios hits that serve intermittently, as do the likes of Alexander Bublik, Sara Errani and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

“If you do it with the goal to improve your game, or like a tactical thing, I support 100 per cent,” said Nadal. “If you do for disrespect the opponent, is not a good thing.

“Everybody knows internally if you are doing in a good way or in a bad way. For me is no discussion about that. Is part of the rules, you can do it 100 per cent. Is about yourself, if you feel good doing or not. Depends.”

Don’t bank on Nadal ever hitting one.

