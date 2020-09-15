Basic Guide to the Microsoft AZ-900 Exam and How Practice Tests Help in Preparation

Introduction

While preparing for any exam, you need to understand what is expected of you. For instance, the Exam Collection which is the focus of our article today will check your skills in relation to your provision of cloud-based solutions and services.

But, what about the exact objectives to cover and which study resources will help you most? Keep reading to find out how to boost your chances to successfully pass AZ-900 assessment and get accredited with the Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals badge.

Exam AZ-900 Details

The exam lasts for 60 minutes and contains 40-60 questions that vary in formats and may include multiple choices, short answer, best answer, active screen, and build list. To pass, you are required to pay an enrolment fee of $99 and score 700 points out of 1000. Speaking of the domains involved, they are the following:

Concepts of cloud technology

Main Azure services

Azure pricing agreements, lifecycles, and SLAs

Author: Marcel R

Resources to Prepare for AZ-900 Exam

As you prepare to take exam AZ-900, you should get comprehensive insight from the right resources. They can include:

Microsoft website

On the Microsoft website, you'll find information not only about the registration process and certification features but also the exam structure, objectives, and official training options. These include training courses, free materials for self-study, and a sample test.

Instructor-led training and study forums

Instructor-led training involves one on one communication with an expert on all the required topics. There are 1-day and 2-days alternatives, so you can choose the one that suits your schedule. However, you may also join forums and study groups available online to post your questions or concerns regarding the test. Experts or other candidates will come to your rescue and assist you to sort out your issue or point you to helpful resources.

Study guides

Various books and documents on Microsoft Azure fundamentals can be invaluable sources of learning. You can easily find these materials on the Microsoft site and Amazon.com. There are numerous published e-books and papers covering AZ-900 themes like Exam Ref by Jim Cheshire and many others.

Practice tests

One of the major pivotal steps in the exam preparation is to engage in available practice tests. These materials ensure that:

You’re mentally and physically prepared for the final exam as you can allocate the same time and put yourself into the assessment-like conditions

You’ve covered all the needed topics and are ready to tackle questions of different types

You are able to identify your knowledge gaps and then focus on them before the main test and retain this knowledge due to repetitions

You’ll be more confident during the exam after having so much practice with real questions and answers with explanations

Conclusion

The Microsoft AZ-900 exam is not to be underestimated. You definitely need to put some time and effort to pass it and achieve your Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals credential but this investment will pay you off. Now you know that with official courses, practice tests, and supplemental videos and books, you’ll gain a deep understanding of AZ-900. May your exam preparation be a success!

